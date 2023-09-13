Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hattiesburg Public School District making district-wide renovations

All of these projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public School District is renovating some of its oldest buildings after the budget was passed last month.

Hawkins Elementary School and the district’s Central Office will be getting structural upgrades and a new girls’ softball facility will be built across from Hattiesburg High School.

Superintendent Robert Williams said this is important for students’ well-being.

“We want to make sure that we are using all of our funds in an effective manner, but we also want to make sure that we are using our funds that will have the most impact on what will take place in the classroom,” said Williams. “So, putting as many dollars as close to the students as possible and that begins with the safe learning spaces—making sure that they have an environment that is not only safe but also welcoming.”

Hawkins Elementary has already started undergoing its renovations. Teneke Lett, the principal, said it has been an adjustment so far, but the outcome will be worth it.

At first, we were a bit concerned because aesthetically, it doesn’t look like what we would like it to look like and we’re servicing small children so it didn’t look as inviting in the hallways, but the classrooms look warm and inviting,” said Lett. “The teachers have done a great job with just creating a great learning space for our students so that’s what matters most.”

Over the next year, Hawkins will be painted, with new lights and heating, ventilation and air conditioning renovations.

Williams said it’s important to maintain the history of the buildings but creating an effective learning environment is the goal.

“We just want to make sure our community, our parents our students, and our taxpayers know that we are making great use of the taxpayer dollars in the Hattiesburg Public School District and we also want to make sure the public knows that our goal is to make sure we’re educating all of our students, but we also want to make sure that we’re doing it in a model teaching and learning community,” Williams said.

All of these projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Nyxavia Jackson and Jaliyah Fields-Goss
2 Hub City women wanted for felony shoplifting arrested
The sheriff’s department had reported Williamson, 17, missing after being last seen in...
Missing Jones Co. teen found safe
Merrill, 67, is being charged with four counts of possession of child pornography after JCSD,...
$600K bail set for Jones Co. man charged with child porn possession
-
Suspect taken into custody following police chase in Lamar Co.
-
US Department of Labor seeking employees’ help in investigating teen’s death at Mar-Jac Poultry Hattiesburg plant

Latest News

Administrators say poor attendance affects all students, from elementary to high school.
Schools encourage families to help maintain attendance
The lobby of the M. P. Bush Fine Arts Building has new floors and walls.
$15M in renovation projects underway at Jones College
USM Foundation receives record-breaking donations
USM Foundation receives record-breaking donations
Southern Miss student Zack Wallace does research at the MS INBRE Core Facility Wednesday.
Southern Miss gets new, $21-million, MS INBRE grant for research pool