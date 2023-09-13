Hattiesburg Public School District making district-wide renovations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public School District is renovating some of its oldest buildings after the budget was passed last month.

Hawkins Elementary School and the district’s Central Office will be getting structural upgrades and a new girls’ softball facility will be built across from Hattiesburg High School.

Superintendent Robert Williams said this is important for students’ well-being.

“We want to make sure that we are using all of our funds in an effective manner, but we also want to make sure that we are using our funds that will have the most impact on what will take place in the classroom,” said Williams. “So, putting as many dollars as close to the students as possible and that begins with the safe learning spaces—making sure that they have an environment that is not only safe but also welcoming.”

Hawkins Elementary has already started undergoing its renovations. Teneke Lett, the principal, said it has been an adjustment so far, but the outcome will be worth it.

At first, we were a bit concerned because aesthetically, it doesn’t look like what we would like it to look like and we’re servicing small children so it didn’t look as inviting in the hallways, but the classrooms look warm and inviting,” said Lett. “The teachers have done a great job with just creating a great learning space for our students so that’s what matters most.”

Over the next year, Hawkins will be painted, with new lights and heating, ventilation and air conditioning renovations.

Williams said it’s important to maintain the history of the buildings but creating an effective learning environment is the goal.

“We just want to make sure our community, our parents our students, and our taxpayers know that we are making great use of the taxpayer dollars in the Hattiesburg Public School District and we also want to make sure the public knows that our goal is to make sure we’re educating all of our students, but we also want to make sure that we’re doing it in a model teaching and learning community,” Williams said.

All of these projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.