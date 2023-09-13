Glory House partners with Family Health Center to provide weekly health screenings

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel residents can get screened and pick up items from the pantry.

The event came about as a means of providing medical services to people who may lack the money or transportation needed to get seen.

“We came to meet the people where they are,” said Family Health Center Community Outreach Coordinator Tanisha Phillips. “We decided to choose the Glory House because it’s just a significant opportunity for them to get food services as well as medical services.”

The center is providing various screenings and tests, including COVID-19 tests and blood and glucose tests.

Residents can also receive other medical services, for a discounted rate.

Glory House Director Craig Staples said events like this are necessary for residents, most of whom avoid healthcare due to fear of high costs.

“Some of them don’t take good care of themselves,” said Staples. “They neglect their healthcare because they’re afraid of what that cost might be.”

The center will be at the pantry each Tuesday of the month.

