Flight attendant flies alongside granddaughter as fellow flight attendant

Grandmother Cynthia Heck and granddaughter Hannah Heck are both flight attendants with...
Grandmother Cynthia Heck and granddaughter Hannah Heck are both flight attendants with Southwest Airlines.(Southwest Airlines)
By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A veteran flight attendant had a trip to remember when she got to fly alongside a rookie flight attendant who just so happened to be her granddaughter.

According to Southwest Airlines, Cynthia Heck has been a Las Vegas-based flight attendant for 19 years. This year, her granddaughter, Hannah Heck, joined the airline, also as a flight attendant, KVVU reports.

Hannah Heck, who is based out of Houston, said it was “her grandmother’s compassion for serving others” that inspired her to become a flight attendant, according to the airline. She also has fond memories of flying with her grandmother while growing up.

This special grandmother-granddaughter duo can now make more memories as flight attendants together.

