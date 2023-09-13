A few showers are possible for your Wednesday

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Friday will be partly cloudy. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Another weak front will move through on Saturday. That will give us a chance of a few hit-or-miss storms during the afternoon. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Sunday will be bright and sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

