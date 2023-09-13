Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

A few showers are possible for your Wednesday

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 9/12
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Friday will be partly cloudy. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Another weak front will move through on Saturday. That will give us a chance of a few hit-or-miss storms during the afternoon. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Sunday will be bright and sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Nyxavia Jackson and Jaliyah Fields-Goss
2 Hub City women wanted for felony shoplifting arrested
The sheriff’s department had reported Williamson, 17, missing after being last seen in...
Missing Jones Co. teen found safe
Merrill, 67, is being charged with four counts of possession of child pornography after JCSD,...
$600K bail set for Jones Co. man charged with child porn possession
-
Suspect taken into custody following police chase in Lamar Co.
-
US Department of Labor seeking employees’ help in investigating teen’s death at Mar-Jac Poultry Hattiesburg plant

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 9/12
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 9/12
09/12 Ryan’s “Cold Front” Tuesday Morning Forecast
09/12 Ryan’s “Cold Front” Tuesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday Forecast 9/11
Warm and sunny for your Tuesday
-
FEMA team gives tips to homeowners