4th annual ‘Great Downtown Duck Hunt – Duck and Cover’ set for Sept. 23

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you enjoy scavenger hunts?

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum’s fourth annual “Great Downtown Duck Hunt” is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon.

This year, 200 “ducks” will be hidden throughout downtown Hattiesburg, which is 50 more than last year.

Among the “flock” will be three “special ducks” and one “golden duck.”

The “ducks” can be redeemed for prizes at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum. Prizes will include gift cards to “ghosts of exhibits past” (items big and small from past exhibits.) There will also be prizes from area merchants including Blooms, Lucky Rabbit, The Author Shoppe, MacKenzies on Main, Hub Spins, Twin Forks Wine and Provisions, Honey Boutique, Church Street Cakery, Saenger Theater, Smith Drug, African American Military Museum, Hattiesburg Zoo and more.

Here are the following “duck hunt” rules:

No searching for “ducks” prior to 10 a.m. If you are seen doing so (by secret downtown spies) you will be disqualified from turning in a “duck.”

Only one “duck” per person – no more than 3 per family. Please leave any other “ducks” you spot in their hiding place so others can have fun too.

“Ducks” are hidden on streets and alleys around the Pocket Museum and as far as Lucky Rabbit, Blooms, The Depot Coffee House and Main Street Books.

Once you find a “duck,” you can return to the Pocket Museum and draw for a prize. You get what you draw, but feel free to trade with other duck hunters.

The “duck hunt” ends at noon sharp. If you find a “duck” after that time, your “duck” is just a duck and is not eligible for a prize.

Guests wearing their 2023 Duck Hunt T-shirts during the event will receive a free sweet treat from Hub City Spins. The shirts are available for purchase at the Hattiesburg Zoo Gift Shop and the Visitor’s Center.

The Saenger Theater will be open for access to restrooms, snacks and beverages, and the Art-O-Mat will be full of fun art.

