$15M in renovation projects underway at Jones College

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A major renovation of the 55-year-old M. P. Bush Fine Arts Building at Jones College is nearly finished.

Work on the first-floor auditorium and lobby that began last December should be completed later this fall.

It’s one part of a renovation plan which also includes the transformation of the college’s old humanities building into a new STEM center and the expansion of a medical simulation lab in the J. B. Young Center.

All three projects cost more than $15 million.

“Our renovations are all part of our strategic plan, which is all about adapting for the future of higher education, which is changing rapidly,” said Jesse Smith, president of Jones College.

“The main focus is being able to teach our students real-world skills, and at the same time, getting a world-class education and the foundation of a general education, so we’re building for that.”

Both the STEM center and the simulation lab projects are in the design phase.

Smith said they should be finished in about two years.

