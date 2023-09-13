Win Stuff
09/13 Ryan’s “Wet & Damp” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Expect a bit of rain today ahead of a slight cool down and much lower humidity.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Finally going to see some cooling in the area, but don’t expect anything too drastic...highs will still be above average nearly every day for the next week. Lows on the other hand will be quite nice thanks to the considerably drier air moving in, it just isn’t going to be much cooler. Still, it’ll feel so, so, so much better than our summer has trended so far, giving us quite a nice taste of “fall” a week before it officially arrives.

That’s getting a bit ahead of myself though. For today, still expect a “summery” high near 93 with increasing clouds. There’s a chance of rain as well, though it isn’t looking very consequential. Thunderstorms are possible, but structure-wise don’t look threatening in a severe weather sense. Expect a smattering of showers across the area between the areas of noon to 7 p.m., with the bulk of the activity remaining near the coastline. That’ll keep up for the next few days as well, so while I don’t expect we’ll see any consequential rain, we can’t quite shake the chances completely until Sunday when the front is finally kicked out of the area. That’ll usher in a long period of drier air, with beautiful, sunny skies. It will still be slightly warmer than average, but it’ll be a welcome change from where summer has been trending the last few weeks.

