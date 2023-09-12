USM Foundation receives record-breaking donations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - USM awarded a record-breaking number of scholarship money this past school year.

The university gave out more than $5 million to students through donations from alumni and friends.

USM Foundation Executive Director Stacie Mercier said with a population of more than 14,000, some students are going to need help.

Mercier said it is important to give pell-eligible and first-generation students a chance to earn an education.

“So many of our kids have to work their way through school, and just having that opportunity for that scholarship. Sometimes it’s not always about the dollar amount of that scholarship, but that somebody believes in their potential and wants to help them along,” said Mercier.

The foundation had nearly $12.7 million in scholarship money.

