USM Foundation receives record-breaking donations

The university gave out more than $5 million to students through donations from alumni and friends.
By Trey Howard
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - USM awarded a record-breaking number of scholarship money this past school year.

USM Foundation Executive Director Stacie Mercier said with a population of more than 14,000, some students are going to need help.

Mercier said it is important to give pell-eligible and first-generation students a chance to earn an education.

“So many of our kids have to work their way through school, and just having that opportunity for that scholarship. Sometimes it’s not always about the dollar amount of that scholarship, but that somebody believes in their potential and wants to help them along,” said Mercier.

The foundation had nearly $12.7 million in scholarship money.

