UPDATE: Eastbound I-10 now open headed into Alabama

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eastbound I-10 has reopened after a crash in Alabama caused traffic backups all the way into Mississippi.

At Noon Tuesday, the eastbound I-10 traffic was being detoured to exit at Franklin Creek Road. There may still be some traffic congestion in the area, but it’s clearing quickly.

