UPDATE: Eastbound I-10 now open headed into Alabama

At Noon Tuesday, the eastbound I-10 traffic back up went well past the Franklin Creek Road...
At Noon Tuesday, the eastbound I-10 traffic back up went well past the Franklin Creek Road exit, and was nearing the Hwy 63 exit.(MDOT Traffic)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eastbound I-10 has reopened after a crash in Alabama caused traffic backups all the way into Mississippi.

At Noon Tuesday, the eastbound I-10 traffic was being detoured to exit at Franklin Creek Road. There may still be some traffic congestion in the area, but it’s clearing quickly.

