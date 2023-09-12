Suspect taken into custody following police chase in Lamar Co.

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect was taken into custody after a police chase Monday afternoon.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, The Lumberton Police Department was involved in the chase with an individual around 2:53 p.m. Several sheriff’s office units responded to assist.

The subject was eventually taken into custody with no further incident. A rifle was also taken into evidence.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time. This story will be updated if more information is provided.

