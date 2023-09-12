Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Suspect taken into custody following police chase in Lamar Co.

-
-(Storyblocks)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect was taken into custody after a police chase Monday afternoon.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, The Lumberton Police Department was involved in the chase with an individual around 2:53 p.m. Several sheriff’s office units responded to assist.

The subject was eventually taken into custody with no further incident. A rifle was also taken into evidence.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time. This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s department had reported Williamson, 17, missing after being last seen in...
Missing Jones Co. teen found safe
Angela Freeman went missing on Sept. 10, 1993.
Family, friends remember Angela Freeman on 30th anniversary of her disappearance
Merrill, 67, is being charged with four counts of possession of child pornography after JCSD,...
$600K bail set for Jones Co. man charged with child porn possession
A driver escaped serious injury Saturday after an accident on J.P. Parker Road in Jones County.
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones County accident
-
US Department of Labor seeking employees’ help in investigating teen’s death at Mar-Jac Poultry Hattiesburg plant

Latest News

USM Foundation receives record-breaking donations
USM Foundation receives record-breaking donations
The flag was lowered for first responders, law enforcement officers and military personnel who...
Annual ceremony honors lives of those lost in 9/11 attacks
-
FEMA team gives tips to homeowners
Federal Emergency Management Agency workers were in the Pine Belt Monday to teach people what...
FEMA workers give home owner tips