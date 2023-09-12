Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old Jackson man.

Colombia Scott is described as a Black man around five feet, nine inches tall, with gray hair and brown eyes.

On Tuesday, September 12, Scott was last seen in the 1000 block of Prentiss Street in Jackson, wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

