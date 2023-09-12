Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Dignitaries break ground for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s

Under the hot sun, officials grabbed shovels to bring in a new era for the store.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday, Buc-ee’s broke ground on its brand-new travel center in Harrison County.

Under the hot sun, officials grabbed shovels to bring in a new era for the store. Buc-ee’s owner Beaver Aplin says the new location will be 74,000 square feet with 120 fueling positions and hookups for electric vehicles.

Gulfport resident Cory Watts witnessed the groundbreaking. He and his family have visited Buc-ee’s stores in other states, but they are thrilled that one is taking shape close to home.

“They have great sandwiches, great breakfast sandwiches,” Watts said. “We’ll definitely have to limit ourselves so we don’t have the Buc-ee’s body build.”

He’s also happy to hear the new store will offer job opportunities.

“Maybe when I retire, I’ll work at Buc-ee’s part-time just to have something to do,” he said.

According to Aplin, the $50 million dollar store will bring at least 200 full-time jobs to South Mississippi.

“Job opportunities are one of the big reasons people get excited,” Aplin said. “We pay a great pay scale, a livable wage from the starting position all the way up to management.”

The first ever Buc-ee’s was founded in 1982. There are nearly 50 Buc-ee’s centers in the country.

Aplin says the economic impact of the new store will be a game changer.

“If you think about the number of people that we’ll employ right here in this area, and the pay scale and the tax place that will come as a part of this,” he said. “The economic opportunities in the form of jobs for the community are substantial.”

Developers expect the new Buc-ee’s to arrive in the spring of 2025.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Nyxavia Jackson and Jaliyah Fields-Goss
2 Hub City women wanted for felony shoplifting arrested
The sheriff’s department had reported Williamson, 17, missing after being last seen in...
Missing Jones Co. teen found safe
Merrill, 67, is being charged with four counts of possession of child pornography after JCSD,...
$600K bail set for Jones Co. man charged with child porn possession
-
Suspect taken into custody following police chase in Lamar Co.
-
US Department of Labor seeking employees’ help in investigating teen’s death at Mar-Jac Poultry Hattiesburg plant

Latest News

The lobby of the M. P. Bush Fine Arts Building has new floors and walls.
$15M in renovation projects underway at Jones College
-
Jury finds man guilty on all charges in Lamar Co.
A major renovation of the 55-year-old M. P. Bush Fine Arts Building at Jones College is nearly...
$15 million in renovations underway at Jones College
Shadarious Warren, 22, of Tylertown.
Bond denied for suspect in Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting case