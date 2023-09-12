City of Hattiesburg looking to revive Broadway Drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Broadway Drive was once the ‘hub’ of the Hub City.

Known as ‘auto row,’ businesses lined the street; however, many of those buildings now sit empty.

Tommy Teepl, the owner of Grin Coffee, said he believes the area can come back to life.

“But the neat thing is that I think with the right vision, people can take these buildings and turn them into something special,” said Teeple.

That is exactly what Teeple did. His new location used to be a Volkswagen dealership. He said it was important to keep his business in an area that welcomed him with open arms.

“What kept us over here when we decided to buy a building on Broadway, reclaim an old building, and repurpose it into our roastery, at that time it was primarily because this side of town I think has something special,” Teeple said.

The Hattiesburg City Council passed two items to improve the area last week—one included the adoption of a 180-day moratorium on any commercial or multi-family development in the Broadway Drive and West Pine corridor.

The next step is for the city to develop a master plan. Council member Dave Ware says the city is looking for a consultant for that.

“One of the things we’re going to do here is we’re going to go out and we’re gonna seek those to help us develop a master plan,” said Ware. “Those are the experts at doing this.”

Both Ware and Teeple said they can see the future of the area and it is bright.

“So, I want Broadway Drive to be the destination location, the entrance downtown,” Ware said. “Hardy Street is that, but I think we need another one from exit 60 off the interstate, when you come down Veterans, I want you once you get under the bridge overpass, that you’re seeing development and you’re seeing walkable communities. You’re seeing areas where there are recreational opportunities as well small businesses.”

Teeple said he is looking forward to it.

“I love the idea; I love the mixed-use that we can do,” Teeple said. “I think that there is a way, it doesn’t take much, especially with putting some of these arts on the sides of buildings and bringing parks to this side of town. It doesn’t take much to clean it up.”

