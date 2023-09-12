Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

City of Hattiesburg looking to revive Broadway Drive

The City of Hattiesburg is taking steps to bring a once-booming area back to life.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Broadway Drive was once the ‘hub’ of the Hub City.

Known as ‘auto row,’ businesses lined the street; however, many of those buildings now sit empty.

Tommy Teepl, the owner of Grin Coffee, said he believes the area can come back to life.

“But the neat thing is that I think with the right vision, people can take these buildings and turn them into something special,” said Teeple.

That is exactly what Teeple did. His new location used to be a Volkswagen dealership. He said it was important to keep his business in an area that welcomed him with open arms.

“What kept us over here when we decided to buy a building on Broadway, reclaim an old building, and repurpose it into our roastery, at that time it was primarily because this side of town I think has something special,” Teeple said.

The Hattiesburg City Council passed two items to improve the area last week—one included the adoption of a 180-day moratorium on any commercial or multi-family development in the Broadway Drive and West Pine corridor.

The next step is for the city to develop a master plan. Council member Dave Ware says the city is looking for a consultant for that.

“One of the things we’re going to do here is we’re going to go out and we’re gonna seek those to help us develop a master plan,” said Ware. “Those are the experts at doing this.”

Both Ware and Teeple said they can see the future of the area and it is bright.

“So, I want Broadway Drive to be the destination location, the entrance downtown,” Ware said. “Hardy Street is that, but I think we need another one from exit 60 off the interstate, when you come down Veterans, I want you once you get under the bridge overpass, that you’re seeing development and you’re seeing walkable communities. You’re seeing areas where there are recreational opportunities as well small businesses.”

Teeple said he is looking forward to it.

“I love the idea; I love the mixed-use that we can do,” Teeple said. “I think that there is a way, it doesn’t take much, especially with putting some of these arts on the sides of buildings and bringing parks to this side of town. It doesn’t take much to clean it up.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s department had reported Williamson, 17, missing after being last seen in...
Missing Jones Co. teen found safe
Angela Freeman went missing on Sept. 10, 1993.
Family, friends remember Angela Freeman on 30th anniversary of her disappearance
Merrill, 67, is being charged with four counts of possession of child pornography after JCSD,...
$600K bail set for Jones Co. man charged with child porn possession
A driver escaped serious injury Saturday after an accident on J.P. Parker Road in Jones County.
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones County accident
-
US Department of Labor seeking employees’ help in investigating teen’s death at Mar-Jac Poultry Hattiesburg plant

Latest News

City of Hattiesburg looking to revive Broadway Drive
Revitalization of Hattiesburg's Broadway Drive
September is Library Card Sign Up month
September is Library Card Sign Up month
Hattiesburg Downtown Association benefits from 'Brews & Bites'
Hattiesburg Downtown Association benefits from 'Brews & Bites'
The third annual Brews & Bites was held at Walthall Park Saturday.
‘Brews & Bites’ raises funds for Downtown Hattiesburg Association