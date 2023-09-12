Chicken plant responds after federal investigators encourage employees to speak out in probe of teen’s death

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg-based poultry company has issued a statement following a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor, which is looking to interview employees at the plant as they continue their probe into the death of a 16-year-old worker in July.

In a statement, Mar-Jac Poultry MS LLC said that it was cooperating fully with the U.S. Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s investigations.

The company said that it immediately reported the accident. It also said it made its records available for inspection and personnel available for interviews with the agencies, who have spent multiple days in the plant.

The statement continued that the company has maintained an “open door” policy and encouraged all of its employees to bring any matter of concern to the company’s attention, without fear of retaliation.

In cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor, the company said it has taken steps in to form of new protocols and conditions for the staffing companies that assist in mentioning labor requirements. This is meant to ensure that the hiring of an underaged worker cannot occur again.

The company said it has been its policy to never hire anyone less than 18 years old. It is taking steps to ensure that this policy is respected by all.

The full statement has been attached below:

On Monday, The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the department’s OSHA and Wage and Hour Division have opened workplace safety and child labor investigations at the Mar-Jac Poultry plant.

To help the investigation, OSHA obtained a warrant from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi to gain access to the Mar-Jac facility and investigate safety hazards related to the incident. The warrant allowed federal officials to question any employer, operator, agent or employee privately and to review records related to the operation and maintenance of the equipment involved in the incident.

Federal law gives everyone working in the U.S., regardless of immigration status, legal rights to a safe and healthy workplace and to file a confidential complaint and request an OSHA inspection if they believe hazardous conditions exist at their workplace or their employer is not following OSHA standards.

Workers also have the legally protected right to report an employer they feel has retaliated against them for reporting safety concerns. Retaliation can involve reporting the employee to the police or immigration authorities. Complaints must be filed with OSHA within 30 days of the retaliation.

For more information about the investigation, CLICK HERE.

