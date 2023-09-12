Bond denied for suspect in Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting case

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect in an armed robbery and shooting in Marion County Thursday had his bond denied on Monday.

Shadarious Warren, 22, of Tylertown had his initial appearance in Marion County Justice Court before Judge Brandon Rowell around 10 a.m.

Rowell said Warren is facing charges of armed robbery; aggravated assault - manifest extreme indifference to life; felony taking away of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

Warren received no bond on each of the four charges, according to Rowell.

A preliminary hearing is set for this Thursday at 9 a.m.

Last Thursday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office‘s dispatch center received a call from Custom Trophy and Engraving in Foxworth in reference to an armed robbery, in which a woman was shot.

When deputies arrived, they gave medical aid to the victim and began surveying the scene. The woman was transported by AAA Ambulance Service to Marion General Hospital and flown to Forrest General Hospital.

Deputies and investigators reached out for help from the Columbia Police Department, Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M.

Warren was found in Pike County and taken into custody without incident.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.