Annual ceremony honors lives of those lost in 9/11 attacks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An event was held in Hattiesburg Monday to honor the thousands of lives lost during the Sept. 11 attacks, including first responders.

The ceremony featured several demonstrations, including a lowering of the flag and a 21 Gun Salute by the Hattiesburg Police Honor Guard.

Speakers included Hattiesburg Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart, Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy and Camp Shelby Post Commander Col. William “Lee” Henry.

Stewart noted the importance of honoring the efforts of first responders.

“When they leave home, they never know if they’re going to return home,” said Stewart. “So, you just thank them for the sacrifices they make every day.”

Though two decades have passed, Henry said the lessons learned from 9/11 can still be applied to our current society.

“We should never forget the spirit and power of unity and kindness in our country that we experienced in that immediate aftermath as our nation faces the challenges of today and tomorrow,” said Henry.

For Sealy, the memory of that day is still fresh in her mind.

“As we were watching the television that morning, as things unfolded, we actually got to see the second plane hit the tower,” said Sealy. “We were all in disbelief that it could happen here.”

The ceremony also featured a rendition of the National Anthem by the Hattiesburg High School String Quarter, as well as a “Taps” performance by Navy veteran Howell Purvis.

