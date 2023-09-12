Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Annual ceremony honors lives of those lost in 9/11 attacks

An event was held in Hattiesburg to honor the thousands of lives lost during the Sept. 11 attacks, including first responders.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An event was held in Hattiesburg Monday to honor the thousands of lives lost during the Sept. 11 attacks, including first responders.

The ceremony featured several demonstrations, including a lowering of the flag and a 21 Gun Salute by the Hattiesburg Police Honor Guard.

Speakers included Hattiesburg Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart, Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy and Camp Shelby Post Commander Col. William “Lee” Henry.

Stewart noted the importance of honoring the efforts of first responders.

“When they leave home, they never know if they’re going to return home,” said Stewart. “So, you just thank them for the sacrifices they make every day.”

Though two decades have passed, Henry said the lessons learned from 9/11 can still be applied to our current society.

“We should never forget the spirit and power of unity and kindness in our country that we experienced in that immediate aftermath as our nation faces the challenges of today and tomorrow,” said Henry.

For Sealy, the memory of that day is still fresh in her mind.

“As we were watching the television that morning, as things unfolded, we actually got to see the second plane hit the tower,” said Sealy. “We were all in disbelief that it could happen here.”

The ceremony also featured a rendition of the National Anthem by the Hattiesburg High School String Quarter, as well as a “Taps” performance by Navy veteran Howell Purvis.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s department had reported Williamson, 17, missing after being last seen in...
Missing Jones Co. teen found safe
Angela Freeman went missing on Sept. 10, 1993.
Family, friends remember Angela Freeman on 30th anniversary of her disappearance
Merrill, 67, is being charged with four counts of possession of child pornography after JCSD,...
$600K bail set for Jones Co. man charged with child porn possession
A driver escaped serious injury Saturday after an accident on J.P. Parker Road in Jones County.
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones County accident
-
US Department of Labor seeking employees’ help in investigating teen’s death at Mar-Jac Poultry Hattiesburg plant

Latest News

An event was held in Hattiesburg to honor the thousands of lives lost during the Sept. 11...
City of Hattiesburg honors 9/11 victims on 22nd anniversary
Motivational Moments - Sept. 11, 2023
Motivational Moments - Sept. 11, 2023
MGN
Peter Pan & Wendy skate into the Hub City with “Fairytales On Ice”
Day-use facilities like the splash pad were unaffected by the project.
Renovations underway at Paul B. Johnson State Park