American Heart Association works to improve heart health in children with new program.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the school year in full swing, a nationwide non-profit is working to improve students’ heart health.

The American Heart Association said child obesity rates have nearly quadrupled since the 1970s.

Executive Director Jennifer Hopping said the Magnolia State has some of the highest obesity rates in the country. So teaching healthy lifestyle habits to students early is the key because those high obesity rates could lead to an unhealthy heart.

“Our NFL Play 60 and so 60 minutes of physical activity is recommended for children, so we know that the more children get outside run exercise, the better they do in school and the better they can focus. These are online opportunities for exercise videos featuring all of the 32 NFL teams. And so this is going to be a fun new way for classrooms, teachers, and even homeschool families to use these videos to get their kids exercising,” said Hopping.

Classrooms that participate in the program could be eligible to win a $1,000 grant that can be used to purchase physical activity equipment.

To learn more about the NFL Play 60 program, you are urged to visit the American Heart Association’s website.

