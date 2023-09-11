Win Stuff
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of bread beside the drive-thru window. (Nicole Lett via WALA)
By WALA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A customer waiting for food in the drive-thru line at a Whataburger in Alabama made a startling discovery as she looked inside the restaurant window.

Scurrying about among stacks of sliced bread was a rat at the location in Daphne. Plainly visible, the rodent appeared to be feasting on the bread, pausing to peer back at customer Nicole Lett, who captured it on phone video.

Lett said the unexpected and unhappy encounter happened while visiting the eatery with her son over the weekend.

On the video, she is heard saying, “Oh my god. We’re at Whataburger in line, and look at what’s in the window looking at us while it’s eating on the bread. Oh, my god.”

Whataburger subsequently closed the location and notified pest control, according to a statement from The Hahn Agency, representing Whataburger. By Monday afternoon, they said the restaurant had reopened following a health department inspection and work by Whataburger teams.

The agency had earlier provided a statement saying it is committed to cleanliness and food safety at the restaurants.

“We promptly closed the location pending further inspections, initiated a deep cleanse of the entire restaurant, and notified pest control,” the representative said in the statement. “Our teams have contacted the local health department, and we will work with them to ensure a full inspection is completed. We are also reinforcing cleaning procedures with all our family members.

“Our Daphne location has no history of this type of incident and scored high on its past two health inspections. We believe this is an isolated situation. However, we will continue to be diligent to ensure this is resolved and our restaurant exceeds our food safety standards.”

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

