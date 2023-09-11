Win Stuff
We will start the week off hot and dry, but changes come in the middle of the week.

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the high 60′s. This evening will be clear and not very humid.

Monday temperatures will rise into the mid to high 90s across the Pine Belt. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny and overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the high 90′s across the area. There is no chance of showers. It will be a bright, hot, and sunny day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Overnight lows will be in the high 60′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90s. Skies will be partly clear. There is a 20% chance of rain. Overnight lows will be in the high 60′s across the Pine Belt.

