Warm and sunny for your Tuesday

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will top out into the low to mid 90s. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry.

A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs in the low 90s.

