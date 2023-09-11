Trial begins for man accused of rape, other charges in Lamar Co.

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including kidnapping, in Forrest and Lamar counties is now on trial for other charges in Lamar County.

According to 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, J’Kwon O. Page is on trial for rape, sexual battery and burglary of a dwelling-home invasion.

Kittrell said jury selection was held Monday morning, and testimonies started after lunch. Lamar County Circuit Court Judge Brad Touchstone is presiding over the case.

In 2022, Page made his initial appearance in Lamar County Justice Court. He was originally charged with one count of forceable rape, sexual battery and burglary of an occupied dwelling in regards to an incident that happened at a Lamar County apartment complex in January.

According to statements made in court, Page is accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment and raping her. The accused rape occurred around 1 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Regarding a different case, Page pleaded guilty to kidnapping and attempted kidnapping in Lamar County. He was given 30 years on both charges, which are to run concurrently with each other. They are also to run concurrently with kidnapping charges in Forrest County.

Page pleaded guilty to two armed robbery cases and two counts of kidnapping in Forrest County. Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced Page to 30 years for both counts of armed robbery and both counts of kidnapping, each, for a total of 120 years. Helfrich allowed 60 of those years to run concurrent, meaning Page must serve 60 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

