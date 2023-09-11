Win Stuff
Three injured after Amtrak train collides with car on Highway 90 in Pascagoula

Wreck in Pascagoula.
Wreck in Pascagoula.(Timothy Stone)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday afternoon, first responders in Pascagoula were dispatched to the scene of a train collision.

Officials say the incident took place after the vehicle was caught in the crossguard at Highway 90 and Chicot Road. While the train was able to slow down, impact was still made.

Pascagoula Police Traffic Division Sgt. Tri Nguyen confirms three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Emergency workers have since cleared the car from the crossguard. Only crew members were on the train at the time; none of them were injured.

Amtrak has been making periodic test runs on tracks across South Mississippi in preparation for the return of the passenger service next year.

