HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - September is Library Card Sign Up Month.

Though there are many activities for free at the library, a card is required to check out books.

“A library card will get you all kinds of access to more than just books,” said Deborah White, Library of Hattiesburg, Petal & Forrest County assistant director. “We can check out DVD’s, audio books. You can download the Hoopla app if you do any e-books or e-audios, and movies and TV as well.

“You can do a lot of things with your library card.”

Library cards are free for residents, teachers, city workers and property owners in Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County.

Teaching in Hattiesburg, Petal or Forrest County qualifies a person for free library card. Ditto for city workers in Hattiesburg and Petal who do not live within the bounds of either city.

For a non-resident or someone who does not meet requirements, a library card will cost $50.

