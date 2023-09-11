Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

September is Library Card Sign Up Month

September is Library Card Sign Up month
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - September is Library Card Sign Up Month.

Though there are many activities for free at the library, a card is required to check out books.

“A library card will get you all kinds of access to more than just books,” said Deborah White, Library of Hattiesburg, Petal & Forrest County assistant director. “We can check out DVD’s, audio books. You can download the Hoopla app if you do any e-books or e-audios, and movies and TV as well.

“You can do a lot of things with your library card.”

Library cards are free for residents, teachers, city workers and property owners in Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County.

Teaching in Hattiesburg, Petal or Forrest County qualifies a person for free library card. Ditto for city workers in Hattiesburg and Petal who do not live within the bounds of either city.

For a non-resident or someone who does not meet requirements, a library card will cost $50.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver escaped serious injury Saturday after an accident on J.P. Parker Road in Jones County.
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones County accident
An arrest warrant for credit card fraud was issued for Stephanie Brooke Gallion.
HPD: Arrest warrants issued for quartet in separate cases
Raymond Coffey, 23
Inmate killed at Parchman died of single stab wound, was gang-related
Angela Freeman went missing on Sept. 10, 1993.
Family, friends remember Angela Freeman on 30th anniversary of her disappearance
Bruce Owens, director of terminal operations for Belvedere Terminals (top right) meets with...
Florida company to build new petroleum loading facility in Covington County

Latest News

September is Library Card Sign Up month
September is Library Card Sign Up month
Renovations underway at Paul B. Johnson State Park
Renovations underway at Paul B. Johnson State Park
Narcan to become available over the counter
Narcan to become available over the counter
10pm Headlines 9/10
10pm Headlines 9/10