Renovations underway at Paul B. Johnson State Park

Day-use facilities like the splash pad were unaffected by the project.
Day-use facilities like the splash pad were unaffected by the project.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In August, Paul B. Johnson State Park announced that 14 cabins, 64 recreational vehicle campsites and three bath houses would be upgraded.

The project began on Sept. 5.

Darlene and Moe Nadeau frequently visit the park during trips to see family in the area.

The couple said despite having to alter their reservations, they still were happy with the new changes.

“Concrete pads, nice shade, beautiful view, so it really didn’t matter to us because the most important thing, we wanted to be somewhere in the outdoors, wanted to be in the park and, as my wife says, easy access to see our granddaughter,” said Moe Nadeau.

Of the changes, they said they’re mostly looking forward to improved bathroom facilities.

“Of the ones that were back there, the area was dark at night,” Darlene Nadeau said. “There was no lighting for footing. And when you went in the bathrooms, it was ancient.”

Michelle Robinson is in town with her family and decided to stay at one of the park’s cabins.

She said she’s enjoyed her stay so far, but wishes the cabins were a bit more modernized.

“There’s a few things that could be updated, but other than that, it’s been great,” Robinson said. “The bed could be upgraded, then the oven and things like that. Some appliances would be good to be updated.”

Robinson said she thinks the upgraded cabins could increase the park’s appeal.

“It would be very positive to the environment,” Robinson said. “I think they’d have more people coming to stay if they updated those things they said they would do.”

The project is expected to take a year to complete.

The park will also be adding new roads, water and electric systems, wi-fi at campsites and a camp store.

Facilities like the splash pad and disc golf still are available for use.

