Peter Pan & Wendy skate into the Hub City with “Fairytales On Ice”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get ready to embark on an enchanting journey through the magical world of Neverland as Fairytales On Ice proudly presents “Peter Pan & Wendy’s Adventures” at Hattiesburg’s Saenger Theater on March 28, 2024.

This spellbinding national tour promises an unforgettable experience that combines the exhilaration of professional ice skating with elements of magic, cirque and a modern soundtrack. Audiences of all ages are invited to join Peter and his friends on a thrilling adventure filled with pirates and mermaids.

Scattered throughout Neverland will also be other beloved fairytale characters like Cinderella, Rapunzel, the Little Mermaid and Little Red Riding Hood.

Fairytales on Ice combines professional ice skating with elements of magic, cirque and a modern soundtrack. (Hattiesburg Convention Commission)

Fairytales On Ice takes the timeless tales of our favorite storybook characters and brings them to life on the ice like never before. The show features world-champion ice skaters whose breathtaking performances will leave you mesmerized. Their flawless execution of jumps, spins and choreography, combined with stunning costumes and set designs, will transport you to a world of pure magic and wonder.

Fairytales On Ice National Tour: “Peter Pan & Wendy’s Adventures” is a family-friendly event that promises to be a highlight of the year. Whether you’re a longtime figure skating fan or looking for an enchanting night out with your loved ones, this show has something for everyone.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of “Peter Pan & Wendy’s Adventures” on ice. Tickets range from $25 - $55 plus fees and can be purchased through this ticket link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B005F25CA36337D.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.