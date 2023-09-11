Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Missing Jones Co. teen found safe

The sheriff’s department had reported Williamson, 17, missing after being last seen in...
The sheriff’s department had reported Williamson, 17, missing after being last seen in Ellisville on Tuesday, Aug. 29.(Photo provided by the Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was recently reported missing from Jones County has been found.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 17-year-old Jaden Gunner Williamson has been located and is safe.

The sheriff’s department had reported Williamson missing after being last seen in Ellisville on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Teen reported missing in Jones Co.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Freeman went missing on Sept. 10, 1993.
Family, friends remember Angela Freeman on 30th anniversary of her disappearance
A driver escaped serious injury Saturday after an accident on J.P. Parker Road in Jones County.
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones County accident
No. 4 Florida State leads Southern Miss 31-3 at halftime.
Final: No. 4 Florida State 66, Southern Miss 13
The third annual Brews & Bites was held at Walthall Park Saturday.
‘Brews & Bites’ raises funds for Downtown Hattiesburg Association
Narcan about to be available over the counter nationally.
Narcan coming to pharmacies this month: What you need to know

Latest News

According to court documents, Rasberry was previously convicted of first-degree sexual abuse of...
Man sentenced to 5 years for failure to register as sex offender in Lamar Co.
Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
‘Love Lives On’: Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
library mgn
September is Library Card Sign Up Month
Friends and family of Aubreigh Wyatt held a candlelight vigil for the teen while also raising...
A community gathers in Ocean Springs to remember Aubreigh Wyatt