Local coffee shop partners with State Farm agency for 2nd Annual Pine Belt Teachers Appreciation

During the event, Brewmen's Coffee will offer a complimentary Signature Coffee drink to all...
During the event, Brewmen's Coffee will offer a complimentary Signature Coffee drink to all Pine Belt teachers as an act of gratitude for their commitment to education.(Brewmen's Coffee)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg coffee shop is partnering with a local State Farm Insurance agency to honor and appreciate teachers in the Pine Belt community.

Brewmen’s Coffee and State Farm Agent Clyde Bryant are collaborating to celebrate PineBelt Teachers’ Appreciation for the second year in a row.

The Teachers Appreciation event takes place from Monday, Sept. 11 to Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the coffee shop located at 6737 Hwy 49 S, next to Stuckey’s.

During the event, Brewmen’s Coffee will offer a complimentary Signature Coffee drink to all Pine Belt teachers as an act of gratitude for their commitment to education.

Teachers must present their school ID at the counter to participate in the event. Additionally, Brewmen’s Coffee is asking teachers to show their support by liking the Facebook pages of Clyde Bryant and @BrewmenCoffee.

“At Brewmen’s Coffee, we understand the invaluable contributions teachers make to our community,” said coffee shop spokesperson Sean Graham. “We are excited to partner with Clyde Bryant and State Farm Agency to express our appreciation and provide a small token of thanks to these remarkable educators.”

Bryant expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration by speaking on how State Farm supports the community.

“At State Farm, we believe in supporting our local community,” Bryant said. “Partnering with Brewmen’s Coffee to honor Pine Belt teachers is our way of showing gratitude for their dedication and hard work in shaping young minds.”

The Teachers Appreciation event will be available exclusively at Brewmen’s Coffee drive-thru or dine-in from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m., from Monday to Wednesday. The complimentary Signature Coffee drink is limited to one per person, and availability is subject to supply.

