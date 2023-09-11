Win Stuff
FEMA team gives tips to homeowners

Federal Emergency Management Agency workers were in the Pine Belt Monday to teach people what they should know before and after a storm hits.
By Trey Howard
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We are approaching the middle of September, which is usually peak storm season for tropical weather.

Homeowners may face wind damages and flooding if a storm threatens the Gulf Coast, which is why Federal Emergency Management Agency workers were in the Pine Belt Monday to teach people what they should know before and after a storm hits.

CEO Specialist Richard McMahon said one of the most common oversights is the effects of water damage.

“They start taking the walls off and they find this huge crop of mold from the past,” said McMahon. “Then we talk with the family and find out for years, they have children that have colds and cases of flu and they’re all on inhalers. There has been sickness in the homes.”

Other tips include making sure your emergency storm kits are ready. Water, food, manual can openers and batteries are a must.

For more tips, click the link below:

