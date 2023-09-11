A community gathers in Ocean Springs to remember Aubreigh Wyatt

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Candles lit up a dark sky Sunday night as friends and family of Aubreigh Wyatt gathered on Front Beach to remember the teen by listening to some of her favorite songs.

“She was somebody you could go to anytime you were upset and would always console you,” said Destinie Skinner.

Skinner described Wyatt as a friendly person who was always happy. She said when her family heard the news of Aubreigh’s passing, they were in shock.

Skinner said, like many parents, she is teaching her kids how to handle a bully. But she still worries.

“At some point in the bully’s life they had gotten hurt, and they want other people to hurt like they are,” said Skinner. “I try to remind them of that.”

She’s also a teacher in the Ocean Springs School District and is proud to provide a safe environment and positive words to her students every day.

“If they ever feel like they don’t have somewhere safe to go or turn to, I always tell them they can come to me with anything,” said Skinner.

A similar message was shared by a local pastor Sunday afternoon in Harrison County.

“Your words are going to build people up or tear people down,” said Pastor Mike DeMauro.

DeMauro is the pastor for Mosaic Church in Harrison County. His church holds an event once a month to give both teens and parents the space they need for help.

“We know that times like this can be really difficult on teenagers who don’t know how to process difficult things that happen in this world,” said DeMauro.

Both Skinner and DeMauro hope parents will take the time to talk with their children about what’s bothering them and let them know they are not alone.

“You need to teach them to be kind... Words do hurt and stay with you for the rest of your life” said Skinner.

“What we don’t want kids doing is suffering in silence and burying all this down,” said DeMauro. “God designed us to do life as a community. That’s why he gave us community and we just want to encourage our kids to find that community of people helping you to build you up and grow in your faith.”

