$600K bail set for Jones Co. man charged with child porn possession

Merrill, 67, is being charged with four counts of possession of child pornography after JCSD, with the help of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, carried out a search warrant at his home on Friday, Sept. 8.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bail has been set for a Moselle man who was arrested for possession of child pornography.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said bail for 67-year-old Scott Merrill was set at $600,000 in Jones County Justice Court.

Merrill is being charged with four counts of possession of child pornography after JCSD, with the help of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, carried out a search warrant at his home on Friday, Sept. 8.

