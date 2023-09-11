Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old Tennessee boy died in an accidental drowning after he got into a swimming pool during a birthday party.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the Saturday evening party with family members in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, WSMV reports. He climbed up the stairs to a porch with a connected pool and entered the water, unnoticed by others, according to police.

A guest eventually saw the boy underwater and pulled him from the pool. He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he died.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver escaped serious injury Saturday after an accident on J.P. Parker Road in Jones County.
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones County accident
An arrest warrant for credit card fraud was issued for Stephanie Brooke Gallion.
HPD: Arrest warrants issued for quartet in separate cases
Raymond Coffey, 23
Inmate killed at Parchman died of single stab wound, was gang-related
Angela Freeman went missing on Sept. 10, 1993.
Family, friends remember Angela Freeman on 30th anniversary of her disappearance
Bruce Owens, director of terminal operations for Belvedere Terminals (top right) meets with...
Florida company to build new petroleum loading facility in Covington County

Latest News

library mgn
September is Library Card Sign Up Month
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it restrengthens over open waters
Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater,...
Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, shooting out lava fountains
September is Library Card Sign Up month
September is Library Card Sign Up month