2 Hub City women wanted for felony shoplifting arrested

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two women wanted on felony shoplifting warrants in Hattiesburg were arrested last week.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said both 24-year-old Nyxavia PaShay Jackson and 22-year-old Jaliyah Laconia Fields-Goss, both of Hattiesburg, were apprehended on Friday, Sept. 8. They were both booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

The police department said between June 30 and July 16, both suspects went into a commercial business in the 6100 block of U.S. Highway 98 on seven different occasions with an unoccupied baby car seat, grabbing and hiding many items before leaving all points of sale without making a purchase.

HPD said the grand total of the stolen items from the business is $3,529.10.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.