09/11 Ryan’s “Hot Start” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today is another of those rare days this summer where we’ll get a taste of two seasons, a bit of fall in the morning and a bit of summer in the afternoon. We’ve seen a few such days recently, but before that it was non-stop heat and humidity, so it still feels “new” to me at least. It will fell less and less new in the days and weeks ahead though as we head deeper into September and eventually, officially usher in fall. That’s the end of the month though...remember it’s still summer today.

That’ll lead to an above average, but manageable high today near 96. “Average” for this time of year is now around 89, so that is a good bit higher, but thankfully the humidity is still playing nice from the end of last week. It’ll bump up slightly tomorrow ahead of our next front, which will finish passing through on Wednesday. That’ll give us one of the highest rain chances of the week at 20%, as well as our most consistent rounds of cooling we’ve seen in a while. Highs will fall from the mid-90s to the upper 80s by Thursday, and will only begin to slowly inch back up the thermometer by the weekend. We’ll have made it back into the low 90s by then, but that’s just in time for our next front and ANOTHER ROUND OF COOLING! Still not looking like anything dramatic, but that will likely keep highs closer to average and the humidity low into the third week of the month!

