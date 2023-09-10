Win Stuff
Paws, Laws, and Hub City Service Dogs event

Paws, Laws and Hub City Service Dogs on display Saturday
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Children who visited the library today got a chance to meet and learn about therapy dogs.

The Paws, Laws and Hub City Service Dogs event educated the children on the differences between service, therapy, and support animals.

Saturday’ speaker Alison Patrolia said she was happy to teach the public while also letting them interact with her own therapy dog, Bullet.

“I think it’s really awesome that the community has a lot of questions and wants to learn about the differences between these animals because they’re all completely different,” Patrolia said. “I really appreciate the opportunity to be able to come out and be able to educate the community about what all these animals do and their purposes.:

If you missed Saturday’'s event, another session will take place at the library’s Petal branch on Sept. 12.

