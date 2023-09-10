Narcan coming to pharmacies this month: What you need to know

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Naloxone, branded Narcan, has been called a life-saving drug.

The nasal spray works as an opioid antagonist, reversing the effects of an overdose, and now after Food and Drug Administration approval, pharmacies will be allowed to dispense the medication without a prescription.

Narcan has been available over the counter in Mississippi pharmacies since 2017 after the Legislature passed House Bill 996, known as The Emergency Response and Overdose Prevention Act.

Harm Reduction Advocate James Moore said it’s great that the drug is becoming more widely available, but that it could be inaccessible for some due to price and the amount of the opioid antagonist needed to reverse an overdose.

“Depending on the level of opioids in your system, one dose may not be enough to reverse the effect,” Moore said. “There are actually situations where I’ve had people tell me that they’ve had to have four or five individual doses used on them.”

Currently, Narcan is priced at $44 for two doses.

As far as potential abuse of the drug, the medication has no effect on those who are not experiencing an opioid overdose, Moore said.

“Narcan has no side effects, other than a second chance at life,” Moore said. “I could spray it in my nostril right now, and unless I’m experiencing symptoms of an overdose from an opioid, then it would have no effect on me.”

Narcan is expected to be available without a prescription at pharmacies nationwide this month.

Visit standupms.org/naloxone/ online to find free Narcan nearby. The website provides locations by county of where to find the medication.

