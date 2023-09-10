Locals climb for a cause at 4th Annual Memorial Benefit Climb

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of Pine Belt residents got their daily workout in Saturday at Petal High School.

The event was hosted by Local Legends, an organization that supports first responders in need, including fallen responders as well, such as those who served during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“We do (this) because we wanna try to mimic it (the attacks) as much as possible and what the firefighters went through that day and what the law enforcement went through that day so many years ago,” said organizer Brent Chennault.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said events like this are necessary for those in often overlooked professions.

“(It’s nice to know) that there are people and organizations that are there to support them in their time of need when they give each and every day (and are) willing to give their lives if they have to in service,” Sims said.

Proceeds from the event went to Stephanie Roberts, a fire inspector for the Hattiesburg Fire Department.

In July, a bout with pneumonia put Roberts out of work.

“I was just doing an inspection one day and couldn’t breathe,” Roberts said. “After looking at my lungs, the pneumonia almost covered the whole right side of my lung.”

With the organization’s support, Roberts said she’s confident that she’ll bounce back soon.

“This is gonna help me get back on my feet as far as bills and as far as doctor bills,” Roberts said. “I am just so appreciative.”

Previously unaware of the organization, Roberts said she now plans to help whenever she can.

“As of today, I will start doing my donations every year,” Roberts said.

To support the organization, visit Local Legends MS on Facebook.

