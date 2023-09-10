Local organization hosts ‘Rummage for Recovery’ event

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Clothes and luggage were just a few of the items locals walked away with Saturday at Carterville Baptist Church.

The event was put together by the Interlude House for Women, a sober living organization that helps women recovering from addiction.

All items sold during the event were donations from the community.

“It’s people showing love and trying to support people in recovery,” said organizer Shay Smith. “People believe that people can get better and live the lives that they want to live.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward the organization’s first home, which will open in January 2024 and house six-to-eight women.

Services will include counseling and job placement.

To support the organization, contact Smith at renters4recovery@gmail.com or by phone at (601) 549-6702

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.