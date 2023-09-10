Win Stuff
Local organization hosts ‘Rummage for Recovery’ event

Dozens of locals showed up, carrying away bags of items.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Clothes and luggage were just a few of the items locals walked away with Saturday at Carterville Baptist Church.

The event was put together by the Interlude House for Women, a sober living organization that helps women recovering from addiction.

All items sold during the event were donations from the community.

“It’s people showing love and trying to support people in recovery,” said organizer Shay Smith. “People believe that people can get better and live the lives that they want to live.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward the organization’s first home, which will open in January 2024 and house six-to-eight women.

Services will include counseling and job placement.

To support the organization, contact Smith at renters4recovery@gmail.com or by phone at (601) 549-6702

