Hannah’s Saturday PM Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be partly clear and calm and temperatures will fall into the mid to mid 60′s. There is no chance for rain.

Sunday, temperatures will rise into the low 90′s and skies be sunny. As we go throughout the evening hours tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the high 70′s for overnight lows.

Monday temperatures will rise into the high 90′s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Tuesday will be sunny with temperatures into the high 90′s across the Pine Belt. Overnight lows will be into the 70′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90′s. Skies will be sunny. Overnight lows will be into the high 60′s.

