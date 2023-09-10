Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hannah’s Saturday PM Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be partly clear and calm and temperatures will fall into the mid to mid 60′s. There is no chance for rain.

Sunday, temperatures will rise into the low 90′s and skies be sunny. As we go throughout the evening hours tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the high 70′s for overnight lows.

Monday temperatures will rise into the high 90′s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Tuesday will be sunny with temperatures into the high 90′s across the Pine Belt. Overnight lows will be into the 70′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90′s. Skies will be sunny. Overnight lows will be into the high 60′s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Coffey, 23
Inmate killed at Parchman died of single stab wound, was gang-related
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
An arrest warrant for credit card fraud was issued for Stephanie Brooke Gallion.
HPD: Arrest warrants issued for quartet in separate cases
FILE - Daniel Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation...
The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes
Shadarious Warren was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with armed robbery, grand larceny...
MCSO: Suspect apprehended in Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting

Latest News

Hannah's Saturday PM Forecast
Hannah's Saturday Forecast
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 9/8
Great weather this weekend
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 9/8
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 9/8
.
Another hot, dry day for the Pine Belt Friday