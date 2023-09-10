Halftime: Florida State 31, Southern Miss 3

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi football team found itself in a deep halftime hole at Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday that the Golden Eagles helped dig.

Jordan Travis threw for two touchdowns and running back Trey Benson ran for two more as No. 4 Florida State dominated Saturday’s opening half, opening a 31-3 lead over USM.

The Golden Eagles were outgained 294 total yards to 70 total yards, including being outgained on the ground, 119 yards to 9 yards.

USM hurt itself with 11 penalties for minus 68 yards in the first two quarters.

The Golden Eagles trailed 14-0 after one quarter before Andrew Stein capped USM’s best drive of the first half with a 38-yard field.

FSU then tacked on the next 17 points to close out the first half.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.