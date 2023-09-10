Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Derek Carr delivers 16-15 victory in first game with Saints

New quarterback Derek Carr (4) had a rough first half in his Saints debut, getting sacked four...
New quarterback Derek Carr (4) had a rough first half in his Saints debut, getting sacked four times and intercepted once by the Tennessee Titans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Derek Carr era in New Orleans started in grand fashion. His touchdown pass delivered a win over the Titans, 16-15.

Carr connected with Rashid Shaheed for a 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It was Carr’s first TD pass as a Saint. It was also the first TD of the season for the team.

Carr completed 23 of 33 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown. On the receiving end, Chris Olave ended the day with 112 yards.

The Saints’ defense frustrated Ryan Tannehill all afternoon in the Caesars Superdome. The Black and Gold “D” racked up three interceptions, by Marcus Maye, Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo.

Nick Folk provided all the points for Tennessee with five field goals.

The Saints will be back in action for a Week 2 matchup at Carolina on Monday Night Football.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest warrant for credit card fraud was issued for Stephanie Brooke Gallion.
HPD: Arrest warrants issued for quartet in separate cases
A driver escaped serious injury Saturday after an accident on J.P. Parker Road in Jones County.
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones County accident
Raymond Coffey, 23
Inmate killed at Parchman died of single stab wound, was gang-related
Bruce Owens, director of terminal operations for Belvedere Terminals (top right) meets with...
Florida company to build new petroleum loading facility in Covington County
Angela Freeman went missing on Sept. 10, 1993.
Family, friends remember Angela Freeman on 30th anniversary of her disappearance

Latest News

Kevin Mangum (L) has been with the New Orleans Saints' training staff since 1981
Tylertown native has been serving the New Orleans Saints for four decades
Green Bay Packers' Malik Heath catches a pass during an NFL football rookie mini camp practice...
Former Ole Miss, Callaway receiver makes Green Bay Packers
New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) before an NFL preseason football game against the...
Sean Payton, Broncos trade for Saints kicker Wil Lutz
New Orleans Saints running back Ellis Merriweather (35) runs from Houston Texans defensive...
Saints fall in final preseason game to Texans, 17-13