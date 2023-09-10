Win Stuff
‘Brews & Bites’ raises funds for Downtown Hattiesburg Association

The third annual Brews & Bites was held at Walthall Park Saturday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Walthall Park hosted a fundraising event Saturday that was all about craft beer and specialty foods.

The third annual Downtown Brews & Bites brought in funds for the Downtown Hattiesburg Association.

For a $45 ticket, folks could visit five different food trucks and get two craft beers at each stop.

Or, for $35, visitors could bypass the brews and just sample the food.

Either way, it was a great chance to help out the DHA.

“It goes into our general fund for our association that helps us do projects through downtown, whether it’s advertising and marketing or whether it’s beautification projects, like the string lights and the planters, things like that,” said Andrea Saffle, Downtown Hattiesburg Association executive director.

Brews & Bites is a spin-off of the annual Craft Beer Festival, which is held in the spring.

