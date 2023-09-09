Nonprofits help bridge gap in health care disparity

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - To battle health care disparity in Mississippi, a community organization hosted a free wellness event Saturday.

Health care is in a state of crisis in Mississippi, but nonprofits are stepping up to the challenge of helping those with limited resources and access to health care.

Dr. Almitra Thomas, Beta Chi Sigma Alumnae chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority’s Women’s Wellness chair said Mississippi is medically underserved. overall.

“People are struggling to make ends meet trying to find the best way to care for themselves and their family, so this is a part of bridging that gap,” Thomas said.

The Beta Chi Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority hosted a community wellness event, Vax and Snacks, to offer health care information and services and breakout sessions that discuss health topics.

Guest speaker Dr. Steven Cunningham said events like these can provide more knowledge to residents, but accessibility to health care is still an issue.

“As far as the access, to act on your knowledge, that is to be seen,” Cunningham said. “It just depends on, unfortunately, where you are and what your health care infrastructure is in the town you live in.”

Mississippi ranks last or close to last in almost every leading health outcome, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.

Dr. Sheree Donaldson said free services are available in many underserved communities.

“Some people don’t know that they are eligible for certain services or receive services for free or little to no cost with sliding scales and things like that,” Donaldson said.

The event offered vaccinations, blood pressure checks, blood services, glucose screenings, fire saftey, nutritional information, voter registration and health information.

