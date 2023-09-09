MDOT projects expectred to wrap up in 2024

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Highway and bridge projects remain under construction, but both are expected to wrap up in 2024.

The $66 million Interstate 59 project will impact drivers travelling north and south from the Lamar County line to the Moselle exit.

The other project is taking place in Perry County, where a truss bridge is being replaced at a cost of $17 million.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation asks that drivers be aware when traveling in either area.

“Anytime that you travel through a construction zone, please be sure to slow down and put away distractions.” said MDOT’s Anna Ehrgott. “Our road workers, they all want to come home to their families at the end of the day, too, and you can help us do that by slowing down and paying attention to your surroundings, putting away any sort of distractions.”

Ehrgett said MDOT expects both projects to finish in 2024.

