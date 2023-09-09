Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

MBI issues missing child alert for Copiah County teen

Mishayla Jackson, 17
Mishayla Jackson, 17(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 17-year-old girl from Copiah County.

According to MBI, Mishayla Jackson of Hazlehurst, Copiah County, is described as 5′7″ with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen on Thursday at 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Skipper Lane in Hazlehurst wearing a black hoodie, gray shorts, and tan slippers.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson, please contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-953-2207.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest warrant for credit card fraud was issued for Stephanie Brooke Gallion.
HPD: Arrest warrants issued for quartet in separate cases
A driver escaped serious injury Saturday after an accident on J.P. Parker Road in Jones County.
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones County accident
Raymond Coffey, 23
Inmate killed at Parchman died of single stab wound, was gang-related
Bruce Owens, director of terminal operations for Belvedere Terminals (top right) meets with...
Florida company to build new petroleum loading facility in Covington County
Angela Freeman went missing on Sept. 10, 1993.
Family, friends remember Angela Freeman on 30th anniversary of her disappearance

Latest News

Hattiesburg Downtown Association benefits from 'Brews & Bites'
Hattiesburg Downtown Association benefits from 'Brews & Bites'
60th anniversary of Huntsville integration
First Black student to attend Alabama public schools recreates historic walk for 60th anniversary of integration
Nonprofits trying to bridge health care gap
Nonprofits trying to bridge health care gap
Rummage sale Saturday helping raise funds for future women's home
Rummage sale Saturday helping raise funds for future women's home
Angela Freeman went missing on Sept. 10, 1993.
Family, friends remember Angela Freeman on 30th anniversary of her disappearance