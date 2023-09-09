Local dance group featured on the cover of national magazine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local dance group, USA Dance/1611 Chapter, was featured on a national dance magazine.

This group of locals dances the night away with different styles, from the tango to ballroom dancing.

A photo was snapped at one of their events by a local photographer, Steve Coleman, who also is a teaching assistant at USM.

This photo was then nationally featured in the American Dancer Magazine.

Coleman said he is proud of his work because it was a natural shot - not posed.

“I like to stay in the background and shoot as un-posed as possible,” Coleman said. “I document events for several community services.”

The social media handler for the group, Joan Brady, said that seeing the dancers express so much joy brought her joy as well.

“It makes me feel so good,” Brady said. “It’s so nice to have national recognition for our group. We’re really a fun group. We love to get together and these are our socials we have once a month.

Chapter President Michael Forrester, said he was honored by Friday’s presentation of the framed magazine cover.

“I feel particularly good that we’re able to present it (the framed photo) to a couple of long-time members,” Forrester said. “We’ve never had this recognition by the national organization.”

One member of the group that is featured on the cover, Wallace Pye, said that Coleman captured the perfect moment.

“I like the fact that it showed that we were having a good time without actually posing for a good time,” Pye said of his cover partner in dance, Teresa Howlett.

“But, we were having a good time.”

