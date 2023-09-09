Jones County School District passes 2024 budget

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Those that reside in the Jones County School District should see a reduction in school taxes this year.

That’s because of a millage decrease due to increased property valuation in Jones County.

Superintendent Dr. B.R. Jones said the district was able to request about $550,000 more for its budget without an impact to taxes.

“Even though we were able to request more money because of increased valuation of the property in the school district, actually the millage rate that the Board of Supervisors had to levy for our school district this year actually went down by 0.12 mills,” Jones said. “We were very strategic in wanting to make sure we are being good stewards of the Jones County taxpayers monies.”

The budget, totaling about $79.7 million from local, state and federal revenue, has some funds earmarked for added security, included more armed security inside schools. Jones said.

In addition, new fencing will be installed around school campuses.

“There were four-foot fences in place,” Jones said. “Now, they are going to be six-foot fences of more substantial fencing to provide more safety.

“There will also be some additional interior doors in the schools that will corner off the wings of the schools, so when you come to the school, a visitor will just be focused to one single area.”

The budget also will allow for the purchase of new school buses with air conditioning and improvement projects across the district.

“We are looking at some upgrades to our athletic facilities as well,” Jones said. “We also will be looking at some exterior upgrades to our buildings. Our high school buildings were built in 1965, so we may be looking at some window replacement and that type of thing to make them more energy efficient.”

The district also is in the process of improving lighting at several athletic facilities for students’ safety.

