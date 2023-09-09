Win Stuff
Great weather this weekend

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 9/8
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny. Highs will warm back up into the low 90s.

Expect more of the same for your Sunday. Skies will be sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Next week will start off warm with highs in the mid 90s under sunny skies.

A dry front will move in later into the week. That will usher in some lower humidity by late next week.

