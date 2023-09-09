Great weather this weekend

This evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny. Highs will warm back up into the low 90s.

Expect more of the same for your Sunday. Skies will be sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Next week will start off warm with highs in the mid 90s under sunny skies.

A dry front will move in later into the week. That will usher in some lower humidity by late next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.