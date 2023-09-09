Gametime! - Week 3

Football season is in full swing and Friday night was further proof with a handful of highly entertaining games across the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores:

Oak Grove (32) Hattiesburg (14)

Jefferson Davis County (26) Laurel (23)

Columbia (42) Petal (21)

Purvis (35) North Forrest (20)

Northeast Jones (42) Wingfield (28)

West Jones (38) South Jones (0)

Seminary (51) Sumrall (42)

Wayne County (51) Greene County (19)

Bay Springs (30) Heidelberg (8)

Lumberton (42) West Marion (8)

Wayne Academy (28) Columbia Academy (19)

Collins (40) Mount Olive (0)

FCAHS (18) Vancleave (6)

Sacred Heart (34) St. Andrew’s (10)

West Harrison (28) East Marion (12)

Raleigh (18) Taylorsville (7)

Mize (21) Enterprise-Clarke (0)

St. Patrick (35) Sylva-Bay Academy (13)

Resurrection Catholic (27) Richton (13)

Nanih Waiya (27) Stringer (7)

Wesson (42) Perry Central (7)

Poplarville (16) Newton County (0)

Picayune (42) D’Iberville (7)

Florence (40) Magee (12)

Biloxi (34) George County (14)

Pass Christian (42) Pearl River Central (0)

Tylertown (42) Jim Hill (14)

