Gametime! - Week 3
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Football season is in full swing and Friday night was further proof with a handful of highly entertaining games across the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores:
- Oak Grove (32) Hattiesburg (14)
- Jefferson Davis County (26) Laurel (23)
- Columbia (42) Petal (21)
- Purvis (35) North Forrest (20)
- Northeast Jones (42) Wingfield (28)
- West Jones (38) South Jones (0)
- Seminary (51) Sumrall (42)
- Wayne County (51) Greene County (19)
- Bay Springs (30) Heidelberg (8)
- Lumberton (42) West Marion (8)
- Wayne Academy (28) Columbia Academy (19)
- Collins (40) Mount Olive (0)
- FCAHS (18) Vancleave (6)
- Sacred Heart (34) St. Andrew’s (10)
- West Harrison (28) East Marion (12)
- Raleigh (18) Taylorsville (7)
- Mize (21) Enterprise-Clarke (0)
- St. Patrick (35) Sylva-Bay Academy (13)
- Resurrection Catholic (27) Richton (13)
- Nanih Waiya (27) Stringer (7)
- Wesson (42) Perry Central (7)
- Poplarville (16) Newton County (0)
- Picayune (42) D’Iberville (7)
- Florence (40) Magee (12)
- Biloxi (34) George County (14)
- Pass Christian (42) Pearl River Central (0)
- Tylertown (42) Jim Hill (14)
