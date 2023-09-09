Gametime! - Week 3

Win Stuff
By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Football season is in full swing and Friday night was further proof with a handful of highly entertaining games across the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores:

  • Oak Grove (32) Hattiesburg (14)
  • Jefferson Davis County (26) Laurel (23)
  • Columbia (42) Petal (21)
  • Purvis (35) North Forrest (20)
  • Northeast Jones (42) Wingfield (28)
  • West Jones (38) South Jones (0)
  • Seminary (51) Sumrall (42)
  • Wayne County (51) Greene County (19)
  • Bay Springs (30) Heidelberg (8)
  • Lumberton (42) West Marion (8)
  • Wayne Academy (28) Columbia Academy (19)
  • Collins (40) Mount Olive (0)
  • FCAHS (18) Vancleave (6)
  • Sacred Heart (34) St. Andrew’s (10)
  • West Harrison (28) East Marion (12)
  • Raleigh (18) Taylorsville (7)
  • Mize (21) Enterprise-Clarke (0)
  • St. Patrick (35) Sylva-Bay Academy (13)
  • Resurrection Catholic (27) Richton (13)
  • Nanih Waiya (27) Stringer (7)
  • Wesson (42) Perry Central (7)
  • Poplarville (16) Newton County (0)
  • Picayune (42) D’Iberville (7)
  • Florence (40) Magee (12)
  • Biloxi (34) George County (14)
  • Pass Christian (42) Pearl River Central (0)
  • Tylertown (42) Jim Hill (14)

