Florida company to build new petroleum loading facility in Covington County

Bruce Owens, director of terminal operations for Belvedere Terminals (top right) meets with Covington County Supervisors Friday.
Bruce Owens, director of terminal operations for Belvedere Terminals (top right) meets with Covington County Supervisors Friday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Florida-based company is planning to build a new petroleum loading terminal in Covington County.

Bruce Owens, director of terminal operations for Belvedere Terminals met Friday morning with Covington County supervisors about the project.

It would include the construction of a rail spur to the Collins tank farm.

“We’ll be taking petroleum products, gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and we’ll get ethanol as well and load it on rail cars and ship it to Florida right now,” Owens said.

The facility would also load large trucks for highway transport.

“Our engineers will get with (Belvedere Terminals’) engineers and decide what infrastructure needs to be upgraded to handle the truck traffic and we’ll get together and get a plan and get everything rolling,” said Sterling Craft, president of the Covington County Board of Supervisors.

“They’ve been pleasant to work with. They said they know they’re impacting the roadways and upgrading them is not going to be a problem.”

The start-up company from of St. Petersburg, Fla.,, would begin construction of the facility would begin in about a year.

Owens said the Covington County facility will be the company’s first.

“We’ve got about 700 or 800 acres under option, so we’ll be building on that property,” Owens said. “We’re in the design and engineering stage right now, and we wanted to talk to (supervisors) about the roads we’ll be affecting, Watts Road and Evergreen Church Road.”

Owens says when it’s finished, the facility could employ up to 40 people.

