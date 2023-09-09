Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Driver escapes serious injury in Jones County accident

A driver escaped serious injury Saturday after an accident on J.P. Parker Road in Jones County.
A driver escaped serious injury Saturday after an accident on J.P. Parker Road in Jones County.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man escaped serious injury Saturday afternoon when his vehicle came to rest halfway on, halfway off, J.P. Parker Road after an accident.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, Soso Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a vehicle collision just west of Duck Hill Road.

Arriving at the scene, firefighters found a single vehicle resting against a small embankment, partially in the roadway.

A single-vehicle accident Saturday closed J.P. Parker Road for about 45 minutes.
A single-vehicle accident Saturday closed J.P. Parker Road for about 45 minutes.(Jones County Fire Council)

The driver of the vehicle declined transport to the emergency department by Emserv Ambulance Service.

The driver received minor injuries during the accident, while the vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Traffic was halted for about 45 minutes on J.P. Parker while the scene was cleared.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Coffey, 23
Inmate killed at Parchman died of single stab wound, was gang-related
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
An arrest warrant for credit card fraud was issued for Stephanie Brooke Gallion.
HPD: Arrest warrants issued for quartet in separate cases
FILE - Daniel Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation...
The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes
Shadarious Warren was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with armed robbery, grand larceny...
MCSO: Suspect apprehended in Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting

Latest News

A sorority chapter offered a free, health care clinic Saturday.
Nonprofits help bridge gap in health care disparity
Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson cuts a ribbon Saturday commemorating the 40th...
Ag museum announces plans at 40th anniversary celebration
Gametime! - Week 3
Gametime! - Week 3
Gametime! - Week 3
Gametime! - Week 3