Driver escapes serious injury in Jones County accident

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man escaped serious injury Saturday afternoon when his vehicle came to rest halfway on, halfway off, J.P. Parker Road after an accident.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, Soso Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a vehicle collision just west of Duck Hill Road.

Arriving at the scene, firefighters found a single vehicle resting against a small embankment, partially in the roadway.

A single-vehicle accident Saturday closed J.P. Parker Road for about 45 minutes. (Jones County Fire Council)

The driver of the vehicle declined transport to the emergency department by Emserv Ambulance Service.

The driver received minor injuries during the accident, while the vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Traffic was halted for about 45 minutes on J.P. Parker while the scene was cleared.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.